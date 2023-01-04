ICRC vehicles pass freely along Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illicit exploitation of mineral deposits in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have been going on for the twenty-fourth straight day, News.Az reports.

On Wednesday, three vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) moving from Khankandi to Lachin passed unhindered through the area of protests.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands. They state that they are not going to leave the area until their demands are met.

News.Az