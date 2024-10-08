IDF demolishes Hezbollah tunnel entering Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have demolished a small Hezbollah tunnel that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the military announced Tuesday, as its ground operation north of the border continued to target the terror group’s infrastructure.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the 20-meter-long tunnel had no exit in Israeli territory, and its path crossed the UN-recognized Blue Line by about 10 meters, in the western sector of the border, near the Lebanese village of Marwahin, just across from the Israeli community of Zar’it.No towns were ever under any threat by the tunnel, the military saidAccording to Israeli military assessments, Hezbollah began the construction of the tunnel about two years ago, and it was quickly identified by the IDF. The military said it wanted to keep tabs on the tunnel as it was being built, rather than reveal to Hezbollah that it had intelligence of the underground route.The tunnel was physically located by commandos during raids in southern Lebanon several months ago, though the military stressed that it was previously known to the IDF and it had full control over the area.The military said troops searched the tunnel and found weapons inside, including explosives and anti-tank missiles.Now that the IDF is operating in southern Lebanon with larger forces, it said it took the opportunity to demolish the tunnel.According to the IDF, there are no other tunnels known to cross into Israel from Lebanon.

