If Armenia had had common sense, it would not have allowed deaths of thousands of its young men - Russian expert

"Exactly one year ago Azerbaijan started liberating its occupied territories. This was a serious decision," international conflict expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

"Armenia has repeatedly provoked Azerbaijan in the border territories killing servicemen and civilians. September hostilities put an end to all this outrage," the expert noted.

"If Armenia had had common sense, it would not have allowed the deaths of thousands of its young men," Mikhailov said.

On September 27, 2020, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the brave Azerbaijani Army launched counter-offensive operations along the entire front to prevent military provocations and combat activity of the Armenian Armed Forces and ensure the security of the civilian population. As a result of the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani Army gained a victory and liberated the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation.

