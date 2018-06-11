If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Turkish FM

If Turkey possessed necessary power in due time, it would not allow the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media report.

Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan is a strategically important country for Turkey.

He further noted that Ankara has always supported Baku and will continue to support Azerbaijan in the future.

