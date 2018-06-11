Yandex metrika counter

If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Turkish FM

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Turkish FM

Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan is a strategically important country for Turkey.

If Turkey possessed necessary power in due time, it would not allow the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media report.

Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan is a strategically important country for Turkey.

He further noted that Ankara has always supported Baku and will continue to support Azerbaijan in the future.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      