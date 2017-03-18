Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan submitted draft agreement to European Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent international relations have shown that unfortunately, international organizations do not have great influence anymore. Great powers pursue their own interests and distort international law as they want. In such cases, power is the main factor and we know it.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks on Saturday in Baku in the nationwide festivities held on the occasion of the national holiday of the people of Azerbaijan – Novruz, APA reports.

The president said that our independent policy is the source of our pride. “This shows that the Azerbaijani people themselves determine their future. Our independent policy also protects us from existing risks. Even five or six years ago, the situation in the near regions was completely different. No one could imagine that these regions would be the hotbeds of conflicts and wars, hundreds of thousands of people would die, and millions of people would become refugees. However, all these became a reality. Why did it happen? Of course, because of external interference. We know this, and I have always expressed my position regarding all these issues. Besides, those countries were not ready for an independent life. There was no unity of people and power. There was a mass discontent in those countries. Therefore, such horrible, unfortunate incidents occurred. All these are happening before our eyes and once again show to our people and the whole world that Azerbaijan really differs in its policy on a global scale and sets an example for many countries”, said the Azerbaijani president.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan’s position in the international arena has also reinforced. “Over the past two months, I have made seven visits abroad. Azerbaijan has been worthily represented in Davos Forum and the Munich Conference. The world business and political elite’s respect towards Azerbaijan is obvious. I have made a successful visit to the European Commission. Within the framework of this visit, Azerbaijan and the European Commission launched negotiations on a new agreement. I should note that this is a very rare event. Azerbaijan submitted the new draft agreement and it was approved. I hope that active negotiating process will begin in the near future and this important agreement will soon be concluded”, stressed the president.

