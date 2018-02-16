Ilham Aliyev congratulates Libyan PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj, chairman of the Presidency Council and prime minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya.

Ilham Aliyev cordially congratulated Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj and all people of Libya on the national holiday of the country on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In his letter, Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the relations between Azerbaijan and Libya will develop on the basis of friendship and cooperation in the interests of the two countries’ peoples.

Ilham Aliyev conveyed his best wishes to Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj and wished peace and progress to the people of Libya.

