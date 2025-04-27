Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Sierra Leone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Independence Day, News.Az informs.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sierra Leone – Independence Day.

On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity," reads the letter.

News.Az