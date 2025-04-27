Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Sierra Leone

Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Sierra Leone

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Independence Day, News.Az informs.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sierra Leone – Independence Day.

On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity," reads the letter.


