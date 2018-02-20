Ilham Aliyev orders increasing presidential pension for Great Patriotic War veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the presidential pension for citizens of some categories who participated in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

According to the orders, the monthly amount of pensions for veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, as well as those who worked at enterprises, departments and organizations in Leningrad during its siege in World War II and were awarded the medal “For the defense of Leningrad”, the badge “Living in the Leningrad Siege” will be increased by 10 percent from March 1, 2018, APA reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers is due to address issues arising from the order.

News.Az

