Illegal activity on the territory of Azerbaijan does not reconcile with neighborly relations - MFA

"The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasir Kanani's comment on April 7 regarding the declaration of 4 employees of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan as "persona non grata" due to their activities that do not correspond to diplomatic status and contradict the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, is biased and emotional, " noted in the comment of head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade on the claims of press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasir Kanan on April 7 regarding the declaration of 4 employees of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan as "persona non grata", News.az reports.

"Regarding the claim of the Iranian side that the measure taken by Azerbaijan is against the neighborhood principles, we note that the illegal activity on the territory of Azerbaijan does not reconcile with neighborly relations and the steps taken are within the framework of the Vienna Convention," noted Aykhan Hajizade.

News.Az