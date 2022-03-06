Illegal Armenian armed group again fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 6, at 08:40, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, deployed in the direction of the Khidirli and Chukhurmehle settlements of the Aghdam region, and the deployment point of Azerbaijan Army Unit, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army located in these directions, the ministry noted.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center were immediately informed about the incident.

Currently, the situation in these directions is stable, and the operational situation is under the full control of the Azerbaijani army, added the ministry.

News.Az