Illegal Armenian armed groups again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

Starting from the afternoon of March 8 to the morning of March 9, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Khojaly and Goranboy regions, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in these directions.

Currently, the situation in these directions is stable, and the Azerbaijani Army completely controls the operational situation, the ministry noted.

“We state that the Azerbaijan Army does not target civilian infrastructure, but only strikes at the positions of the illegal Armenian armed detachments,” added the ministry.

News.Az