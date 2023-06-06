Illegal Armenian armed groups' attempt to set up fortifications stopped - Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of illegal Armenian armed groups (which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war) attempted to set up long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the directions of Shusha, Khojavand, and Aghdam districts, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told News.az.

According to the ministry, as a result of the urgent measures taken by Azerbaijani units, the work was immediately stopped.

