Important steps were taken at the Samarkand meeting regarding works to be done in future in the political and economic direction: Political scientist

“The 9th summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Samarkand with the participation of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and as observers Hungary and Turkmenistan was a very important event. The important point here is that it does not only consist of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, Türkiye but also representatives of Europe as observers,” member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), political scientist Arzu Naghiyev told News.az.

According to the political scientist, at this summit, very important steps were taken regarding the work to be done in the political, economic, military, cultural, spiritual, and humanitarian direction in the future: “Of course, each of these steps is important in terms of preventing the threat to the states.”

“Moreover, Mr. President Ilham Aliyev made a statement in his speech that the majority of the 40 million Azerbaijanis living outside Azerbaijan are deprived of studying in their mother tongue in the countries of their residence, there is no mass media in their own language, and serious steps will be taken to prevent this. Of course, the Organization of Turkic States will also contribute to this, and Azerbaijanis living abroad should also take serious steps in this direction, and the state of Azerbaijan will always support them,” said the political scientist.

