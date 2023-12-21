In Photos: Historic Azerbaijani Cup match set to take place at Khankendi Stadium

FC Qarabag Aghdam will today face MOIK Baku in the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16.

The match, scheduled for 14:00 Baku time, will take place at the Khankendi Stadium, marking the first-ever football match played in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in over 30 years.

Fans, well-known public figures, and state officials have already assembled in Khankendi in anticipation of the historic game's commencement.

The Khankendi Stadium, where the historical game will take place, is fully ready to host the match.

Azerbaijani flags were distributed to the fans gathered in the arena. On one of the stands of the stadium the motto “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” is engraved.

News.Az presents the photos taken by AZERTAC from the stadium before the match.





