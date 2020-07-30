Yandex metrika counter

In Pictures: July 18-24

In Pictures: July 18-24

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world on July 18-24.

Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker after she took swabs from residents at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India. The country has the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the US and Brazil. AMIT DAVE/REUTERS

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India.  RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI/REUTERS

Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net, north of the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.  CARMELO ISGRO/MUMA MUSEO DEL MARE DI MILAZZ

Smoke rises from a forest fire next to a tourist beach in Porto de Son, A Coruña, Spain. LAVANDEIRA JR / EPA


Women wearing protective face masks walk near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto, Japan. DAI KUROKAWA/EPA

A worker walks through rows of roses in a greenhouse at the Maridadi flower farm in Naivasha, Kenya. BAZ RATNER/REUTERS

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood is suspended in a large bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London to protest against the proposed US extradition of Julian Assange. VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

A member of staff stands before a portion of Yinka Shonibare's artwork, The British Library, at the Tate Modern in London, as the gallery prepares to reopen to the public. JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

A 15ft (4.57m) sculpture sits between two fields in Cramlington, United Kingdom. Created by artist Bob Budd, Eat For England was commissioned in 2006 as part of a National Lottery-funded art trail in Northumberland. CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES

