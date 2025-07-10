India, China seek to reset ties amid lingering tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

After years of border clashes and diplomatic strain, India and China are cautiously moving toward improving their relationship, though significant challenges remain.

Recent visits by senior Indian officials to China, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s first trip in five years, signal a thaw in relations. Both countries have agreed on easing visa restrictions, restoring flights, and allowing Indian pilgrims to visit sacred sites in Tibet, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The core tension lies in their disputed 3,440 km border, where violent clashes occurred as recently as 2020 in the Galwan valley, leaving casualties on both sides. Despite efforts to reduce friction, the border remains a flashpoint.

Trade between the two nations is substantial, over $127 billion last year, and India depends heavily on Chinese imports like rare earth minerals. For this reason, peace along the border is crucial for economic stability.

However, strategic mistrust persists. China suspects India of aligning with Western powers to contain its rise, while India is wary of China’s close ties with Pakistan and Russia, as well as Beijing’s assertiveness in multilateral groups such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Recent geopolitical shifts, including strained US-India trade talks and the unpredictable stance of the US administration, have pushed India to adopt a pragmatic approach. New Delhi is balancing its security ties with the US and Russia while cautiously engaging Beijing to avoid escalation.

China continues to assert claims over India’s Arunachal Pradesh, complicating prospects for a full resolution. Experts say that unless either side is willing to compromise on sovereignty, tensions will persist.

