India recognizes Taliban

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met in New Delhi, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed further improvement of economic and political relations between the two countries.

Muttaqi offered India the right to manage mines and ports in his country.

During the meeting, the Indian side declared that it recognizes Afghanistan.


