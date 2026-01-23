India's rupee slides to fresh low amid market pressures

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian rupee weakened further on Friday, slipping to a fresh record low and closing close to the 92 mark against the U.S. dollar.

This decline represented the currency’s sharpest weekly fall in the past six months, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.



Market analysts said the depreciation was mainly driven by continued foreign capital outflows, along with increased hedging demand from importers, which added pressure on the local currency.

