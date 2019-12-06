Indian Ambassador: Planting 650,000 trees in Azerbaijan is good opportunity to spread legacy of great personality Imadaddin Nasimi
“Firstly, I feel very privileged that I could be a part of such an important initiative. And of course, I think it is a very good opportunity to spread the lega
“Of course, this is a very important initiative for Azerbaijan. But more than that I think it is important for the entire planet because we live on one single planet. And by planting trees here and any part of the world you have a great impact on the ecological system not only for Azerbaijan but for the rest of the world. Therefore, I congratulate all organizers involved, particularly the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources for taking this initiative,” the ambassador said.
News.Az