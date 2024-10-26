Indiana vs. Washington: Everything you need to know for game day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indiana football aims to build on its historic start to the 2024 college football season this Saturday. With ESPN's "College GameDay" traveling to Bloomington in Week 9, Curt Cignetti’s 13th-ranked Hoosiers (7-0 overall, 4-0 in Big Ten) will have the national spotlight as they host Washington (4-3, 2-2) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, kicking off at noon ET, News.Az reports citing USA Today.

• Channel: Big Ten Network• Livestream: Fox Sports Go app | Fubo (free trial)The Indiana vs. Washington game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network, with Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth calling the game from the booth, and Rhett Lewis reporting from the sidelines.To watch the game online, you can use the Fox Sports Go app (login required with TV provider) or Fubo, which offers a free trial.• Date: Saturday, Oct. 26• Start Time: Noon ET• Odds from BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25:o Spread: Indiana -5.5o Over/Under: 53.5o Moneyline: Indiana -225 | Washington +180ESPN Analytics gives Indiana an 83.8% chance of winning on Saturday.Prediction by Michael Niziolek, The Herald-Times: Indiana 28, Washington 20• Aug. 31: vs. FIU (Win, 31-7)• Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois (Win, 77-3)• Sept. 14: at UCLA * (Win, 42-13)• Sept. 21: vs. Charlotte (Win, 52-14)• Sept. 28: vs. Maryland * (Win, 42-28)• Oct. 5: at Northwestern * (Win, 41-24)• Oct. 12: BYE• Oct. 19: vs. Nebraska * (Win, 56-7)• Oct. 26: vs. Washington *• Nov. 2: at Michigan State *• Nov. 9: vs. Michigan• Nov. 16: BYE• Nov. 23: at No. 4 Ohio State• Nov. 30: vs. Purdue *7-0 overall, 4-0 in Big Ten play* Denotes Big Ten game.• Aug. 31: vs. Weber State (Win, 35-3)• Sept. 7: vs. Eastern Michigan (Win, 30-9)• Sept. 14: vs. Washington State (Loss, 24-19)• Sept. 21: vs. Northwestern * (Win, 24-5)• Sept. 27: at Rutgers * (Loss, 21-18)• Oct. 5: vs. No. 10 Michigan * (Win, 27-17)• Oct. 12: at Iowa * (Loss, 40-6)• Oct. 19: BYE• Oct. 26: at No. 13 Indiana *• Nov. 2: vs. USC *• Nov. 9: at No. 3 Penn State *• Nov. 15: vs. UCLA *• Nov. 22: BYE• Nov. 30: at No. 1 Oregon *Record: 4-3 overall, 2-2 in Big Ten

