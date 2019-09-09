Indonesia's Independence Day marked in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 74th anniversary of the Indonesian independence was celebrated in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event on the occasion of Independence Day, Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan bey Fananie said that GDP growth over the past 20 years has made this country among the elites of the world economy.

40% of ASEA's economy is owned by Indonesia. The ambassador said the country has become a promising market.

Stating that peace and friendship are the main priority of the country in the region and world, the ambassador added that Indonesia is making efforts in this regard. He said that the 27th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia this year, said the relations between the two countries have been strengthening year by year. He said that mutual visits strengthen economic, cultural and inter-ethnic relations.

The Ambassador particularly emphasized the close ties between the parliaments of the two countries. Touching upon the Indonesian culture festival to begin on September 13, Fanani called this an example for further development of cultural and relations between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan is always admired by Indonesia for its religious tolerance, mutual respect, interreligious dialogue and multicultural lifestyle," the Indonesian ambassador said. Later

Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov made a speech. The minister said relations between the two countries have been developing steadily over the past 27 years. He said that there is a strong potential for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries and Azerbaijan wants to exploit this potential. He added that more than 10 international agreements have been signed between Azerbaijan and Indonesia so far and are currently discussing more than 20 documents. He said these documents, which will be signed in the near future, will further strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

Noting the tourism potential of the two countries, the Minister stressed the importance of cooperation in this area.

"There is an increase in trade, but these figures may be even higher," said I. Karimov.

