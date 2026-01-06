Indonesia’s Mount Semeru shows continued volcanic activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s Semeru Volcano Monitoring Station (PGA) in Lumajang, East Java, recorded 31 volcanic eruption-related earthquakes on the morning of January 6.

According to a report from the PGA Semeru Station at Mount Sawur, the eruption-related earthquakes had amplitudes of 11–22 mm and lasted 64–115 seconds, indicating that volcanic activity remains complex and ongoing, News.Az reports, citing VNA.

In addition, the station recorded one avalanche earthquake with an amplitude of 6 mm lasting 20 seconds, four wind-induced earthquakes, and two tremor events.

The Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has issued safety advisories, urging people not to enter the southeast region along the Besuk Kobokan stream within a 13 km radius from the summit due to the high risk of hot gas flows and lava.

Authorities also warned residents to avoid areas within 500 meters of the riverbanks along Besuk Kobokan, as hot gas and lava flows could extend up to 17 km from the summit.

PVMBG also warned residents not to conduct activities within 5 km around the crater, where volcanic rock ejection is possible, and to remain alert for the potential appearance of hot clouds, lava flows, and volcanic mudflows (lahar) along rivers originating from the Mount Semeru peak.

Isnugroho, head of the Lumajang Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), said lava flows and hot gases could be observed at night. He also warned that the risk of volcanic mudflows may continue in the early months of 2026.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) forecast continued heavy rain around Mount Semeru in the coming period. Authorities are maintaining a high state of alert to respond to possible increased volcanic activity at Mount Semeru.

