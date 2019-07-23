Inflow of migrants from Armenia to Russia increases by 12,800 in Jan-Apr 2019

The inflow of migrants from Armenia to Russia increased by 12,800 in Jan-Apr 2019, compared with the same period a year earlier, Economy Times reports, according to ARKA.

The study conducted by the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy shows that the inflow of migrants to Russia has intensified adding 98,000 people to the total number of Russia’s residents in Jan-Apr 2019. At the same period a year before, the increase in migrants was smaller – 57,100 people.

Migrants from Kazakhstan dominate here with 16,100. Ukraine added 16,100 to Russia’s population in Jan-Apr, Tajikistan 14,200 and Armenia 12,800.

As of June 1, 2019, more than 491,000 Armenian citizens stayed in Russia’s territory. Russia’s key migration donors are Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan and Armenia.

