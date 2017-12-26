Informal meeting of CIS leaders starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

An informal meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state has started in the Russian capital, APA's Moscow correspondent reports.

The meeting is held at the residence of the Russian President in Novo-Ogoryovka.

During the meeting, will be discussed future cooperation in various fields within the framework of the union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Uzbek President Shovket Mirziyoyev, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attend the meeting.

Turkmen President Gurbangulu Berdimuhammedov will not attend the meeting.

News.Az

