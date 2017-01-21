Insured part of labor pensions in Azerbaijan to be indexed

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Jan. 21 on indexation of insured part of labor pensions.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population is instructed to ensure the increase of insured part of all types of labor pensions in line with the consumer prices index for 2016; carry out indexation of amounts of pension capital accumulated in the insurance part of personal accounts.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve the issues arising from the decree.

