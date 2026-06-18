Intel shares surge after Trump claims Apple chip deal

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Intel’s stock rose 9% in premarket trading on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the semiconductor company had agreed to a deal with Apple to design and build chips in the United States, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

“Stupid Presidents took our Economy for granted, and let Taiwan and others steal our Semiconductor Factories,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its Chips in America.”

Intel’s stock has recently recorded significant gains after years of struggles, during which it lost its dominant market position. Over the past 12 months, the stock has surged 464%, and the company has reached a market capitalization of $608.7 billion.

Intel shares were last up 8.8% in premarket trading, while Apple shares increased by 0.6% in premarket trading.

For years, Intel largely sat out the AI race as it grappled with manufacturing delays and awaited a major customer for its chip fabrication business.

But CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who took the helm early last year, has revived Wall Street interest in the struggling chipmaker by drawing investments from Nvidia and the Trump administration.

“I decided to help Intel because we need to design and build our Chips right here in America,” Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.

“First, we helped bring in Nvidia, and they agreed to build their first level Chips with Intel,” he added. “Next, Elon agreed to build his TerraFab, the largest Chip Factory in the World, designed together with Intel’s Technology team.”

The Terafab project is the first major outside commitment for Intel’s capital-intensive foundry business, which had only manufactured chips for its own products.

While conflict in the Middle East has disrupted supply chains and seen oil prices skyrocket, the AI boom has so far insulated stocks, especially those tied to infrastructure around the technology.

Nasdaq’s PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index — comprising the 30 largest U.S.-traded chip companies — is up 90% so far this year.

News.Az