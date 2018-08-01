Yandex metrika counter

International monetary reserves of Azerbaijan increase

The total volume of Azerbaijan's international monetary reserves has increased by 5.6 percent or $2.3 billion in January-June 2018, Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov said at a press conference August 1.

"Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have significantly exceeded the norms of sufficiency. The total volume of the country's international monetary reserves increased by $2.3 billion, or 5.6 percent, reaching $44.2 billion in the first six months of 2018. Some $37.7 billion of this amount fell on the reserves of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, $1 billion - on the reserves of the Ministry of Finance, $5.5 billion - on the reserves of the Central Bank," Rustamov said, Trend reports.

He also said Azerbaijan will maintain a balance of payments surplus by the end of 2018, according to forecasts.

"A positive balance of $4 billion was formed in the total trade balance of the country, including $3.1 billion - in the non-oil sector. Recent forecasts show that the surplus of the balance of payments will remain by the end of 2018. Oil prices are more than $70 per barrel, a positive trend until the end of the year is expected in this area as well," the CBA head said.

News.Az


