International travelers visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

International travelers from 14 countries on Friday embarked on a trip to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A delegation of MTP (Most Traveled People), a world travel network representing 14 countries (the US, the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye, Romania, Philippines, Australia, South Africa and Saint Lucia) is on a trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

During their trip to Shusha, the guests will tour the city’s historical parts, enjoy its mysterious nature and view the ongoing restoration and construction work in the city.

This trip was of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of “dark tourism".

Over the past two years, Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur have been visited seven times by representatives of international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomadmania, the Turkish Travelers Club, and the UK Piki Reels club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022 and two - in 2023. This trip is already the eighth in a row.

The visit of international travelers to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur demonstrates a high interest in the large-scale construction and restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in a short time on the lands liberated in just 44 days of the Second Karabakh War.

News.Az