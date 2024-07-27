Int’l travelers visit Khudafarin Bridge in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of international travelers, led by Charles Veley, Founder and head of Most Traveled People (MTP), one of the four largest travelers' clubs in the world, visited Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district on the third day of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions.

The delegation familiarized themselves with Khudafarin Bridge.The delegation from 13 countries (USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Philippines, Poland, Hungary and other countries) was informed about the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district and the Khudafarin Bridge by the courageous Azerbaijani Army led by Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War. They were also informed of the atrocities and traces of crime committed by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s ancestral lands.The Khudafarin Bridge is considered as the monument of universal importance of Azerbaijani architecture. Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin Bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries, and the 15-arched Khudafarin Bridge in the 13th century.Members of the MTP (Most Traveled People) club visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 3 times, and this is the 4th visit of its members to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.Over the past four years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travelers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur ten times.Subsequently, the delegation will visit Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district and monitor the process of neutralization of mines and unexploded ordnances found in the liberated areas.

