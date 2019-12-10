Invitation sent to ODIHR and OSCE PA to observe the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

Invitation sent to ODIHR and OSCE PA to observe the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Invitation sent to ODIHR and OSCE PA to observe the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

“As always following such an invitation, ODIHR plans to send a needs assessment mission (NAM) to evaluate the pre-election environment and preparations for the forthcoming elections, and we will then make a recommendation concerning a potential election observation mission,” ODIHR stated.

“The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has received an invitation to observe but an announcement on whether we will deploy an election observation mission has not yet been made,” OSCE PA told APA.

News.Az

News.Az