IOC declares start of Olympic truce

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has declared the start of an Olympic truce, News.Az reports.

The Olympic Truce period begins today.



The Olympic Games #Paris2024, as an event that unites the world in peaceful competition, will be a powerful reminder that we can all come together peacefully. pic.twitter.com/TFhVdCzkI1 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 19, 2024

“The Olympic Truce period begins today. The Olympic Games Paris2024, as an event that unites the world in peaceful competition, will be a powerful reminder that we can all come together peacefully,” the IOC said on X.The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.The tradition of the “Olympic truce”, or “Ekecheiria”, was established in Ancient Greece in the ninth century BC through the signing of a treaty between three kings – Iphitos of Elis, Cleosthenes of Pisa and Lycurgus of Sparta – to allow safe participation in the ancient Olympic Games for all athletes and spectators from these Greek city-states, which were otherwise almost constantly engaged in conflict with each other.Taking into account the new political reality in which sport and the Olympic Games exist, the IOC decided to revive the concept of the Olympic truce for the Olympic Games in the 1990’s, with a view to protecting, as far as possible, the interests of the athletes and sport in general, and to harness the power of sport to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation more broadly.Since 1993, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly has repeatedly expressed its support for the Olympic truce ideal and for the IOC’s mission by adopting, every two years – one year before each edition of the Olympic Games – a resolution entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal".

