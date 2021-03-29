IOM Azerbaijan supports IDPs’ in consultations for their small business start-ups

+ ↺ − 16 px

IOM Azerbaijan continues its initiatives for the provision of self-employment opportunities for Internally Displaced Person’s (IDP) families through support to micro and small-entrepreneurship set-up, including market assessments, business training, and cash grants. Recently business consultations among IDPs residing in Fuzuli and Aghjabadi, Aghdam districts - the target areas of the project on “Integrated Rural Development for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of the Kahriz Water Supply System” financed by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) were conducted. These three pilot areas were selected for conducting business consultations after market research, value chain analysis, and the needs assessment by IOM implementation partner FSIC (Finance and Social Innovation Consulting LLC).

The business consultations led by KOBIA (The Small & Medium-Sized Business Development Agency ), FSIC (Finance and Social Innovation Consulting LLC) and ASK (The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic) representatives is part of the business development component the project which envisages providing support to small business initiatives creating a conducive environment for IDPs to start and maintain an income generating/livelihood activities in the project target regions of Azerbaijan.

In general, activities targeting IDP communities in project target areas under the business development component of the project is threefold: generating reliable data for producing tailor-made initiatives; increasing the financial literacy of the IDP communities and promoting self-employment. These activities also aimed to help IDPs to improve their standard of living and encourage their participation in society.

The four-year project aims to provide safe and consistent water supplies for over 8,000 families in rural areas of Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Fuzuli, Ganja, Gazakh, Goranboy, and Goygol districts through the renovation of over 40 kahrizes – a man-made, centuries-old, traditional water-supply system that does not need electricity or fossil fuel to function. In addition to renovating the kahrizes, the project has components that involve capacity building, business development, and a strong engagement with academia.

