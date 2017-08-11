Iran allocating $600M to counter US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian parliament is discussing to allocate 2 trillion tomans (about $600 million) to a plan of countering the US, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, the spokesman for the foreign policy committee of parliament, said Aug. 11.

Without giving any names, he said that the allocated funds would be paid to entities which are responsible to investigate, survey and supervise Washington’s actions in the region, state-run IRIB TV reported.

However, another member of parliament and head of National Security Committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi has said that the funds would be allocated to Iran’s missile program and increasing the budget of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

None of the parliamentarians announced the source of the funds.

Recently, US has imposed a new round of sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iran’s missile program, including IRGC.

News.Az

News.Az