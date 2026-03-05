Iran claims drone attacks on US forces in Kuwait

Iran claims drone attacks on US forces in Kuwait

Iran claimed it has launched additional drone attacks against US forces stationed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwai, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The drones targeted US military personnel at the base as part of Iran’s ongoing retaliatory actions in the region.

Iranian officials have previously stated that attacks on US military facilities across the Middle East are part of their response to US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

There has been no immediate confirmation from US or Kuwaiti authorities regarding the reported drone strikes.

News.Az