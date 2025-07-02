Iran closes western, central airspace to international flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has announced the closure of its western and central airspace to all international overflights, just days after reopening those routes to global transit.

The spokesman of the Iranian Roads and Urban Development Ministry or the transportation ministry in short Majid Akhavan said on Wednesday that the decision to close the airspace had been made by a coordination committee of Iran’s civil aviation authority while taking into account security and safety issues, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“... the country’s central and western airspace was closed again to international overflights, but the eastern half of the country’s airspace is open to domestic, international, and transit flights,” said Akhavan.

He reiterated that airports in the south, north, and west of Iran, including Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports in the capital Tehran, would still remain closed, adding that domestic and international flight cancellations for the area had been extended until Thursday, 14:00 local time.

Iranian authorities opened skies over central and western Iran for international overflights on Saturday, four days after a war with the Israeli regime ended as part of a ceasefire.

The Iranian airspace had been partially opened on June 25, a day after the ceasefire was announced.

News.Az