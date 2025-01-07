Iran conducts air defense drills near Natanz nuclear facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commenced a joint air defense exercise near the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran on Tuesday.

The drill aimed to assess the readiness of air defense units to safeguard the sensitive site from potential aerial threats, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. During the first stage of the drills, air defense units practiced plans to protect the facility using point-defense tactics to counter a variety of aerial threats under simulated electronic warfare conditions.Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, said on Monday that the air defense forces have stationed a series of new systems, which are unknown to the enemies near sensitive centers across the country.An Iranian air defense radar for the S-300 missile system—a Russian-made surface-to-air system designed to counter air raids and cruise missiles—was targeted during Israel's strike on Iran in April last year, according to satellite imagery.

News.Az