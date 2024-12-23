Iran considers air corridor to resupply Hezbollah after loss of Syria land route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is reportedly exploring the establishment of an air corridor to Lebanon to resupply the Hezbollah terror group, following the loss of its land route through Syria after Bashar al-Assad's regime fell.

This potential move would breach Israel’s ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. A regional source revealed that discussions are underway in Tehran, with Western nations expressing concern over Iran’s loss of its main smuggling route through Damascus, News.Az reports, citing The Times. The source suggested that Iran may attempt to use Beirut airport as its new logistics hub for weapon transfers, similar to its operations in Syria.Israel has warned that it will enforce the ceasefire terms in Lebanon and has already intercepted Iranian cargo flights suspected of carrying weapons for Hezbollah. Such actions, experts warn, could lead to further escalation in the region.

