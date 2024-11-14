Iran declares readiness to resume nuclear talks based on previous deals

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on October 13, 2024. Photo: Murtaja Lateef, AFP

Iran’s foreign minister on Thursday announced Tehran’s readiness to resume nuclear talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in line with previous agreements.

After the meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Abbas Araghchi said constructive talks were held and the path of cooperation between Iran and the Agency was clarified, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. He added that Iran is ready for nuclear negotiations and cooperation within the framework of previous agreements with the IAEA, adding that the cooperation depends on how serious the other parties are about this issue.Araghchi stated that the resolutions not only did not help to solve the issue but also made the issues more complicated and caused worries for the owners of these resolutions.Confrontation is not useful for any side and the path of cooperation should be adopted, he said, adding that Iran is ready to cooperate.He stated that Iran is hoping that the other parties will adopt a wise policy.

