Iran hopes for greater cooperation with Azerbaijan, Russia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressing a joint press conference with Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, expressed hope for further expansion of multilateral ties.

He thanked Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin for attending the trilateral summit in Tehran and added that the next round of the trilateral meeting between the three countries will be held in Russia, Trend reports.

Briefing journalists about the details of today’s trilateral talks, he said the sides discussed economic issues of the three countries as well as regional issues, including the issue of establishing peace and security in Syria and fight against terrorism.

Highlighting friendly ties between the three nations, the Iranian president said the transit route between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia will connect Asia to Europe.

Speaking about the North-South transportation corridor, he said Iran’s southern port city of Bandar-e Abbas will be connected to Helsinki through Azerbaijan and Russia.

He added that the sides have decided to facilitate the economic ties between the three countries. Calling for facilitation of economic cooperation, he stressed on the use of national currencies in trade transactions between the three countries.

He added that there are various opportunities in fields of energy for trilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting was held in Tehran with participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Nov. 1.

News.Az

News.Az