Iran, IAEA to discuss bilateral ties

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbad Araghchi is slated to hold talks with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi on mutual cooperation, IRNA reports.

The meeting will be held after the 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting which is now underway in Vienna.

The JCPOA joint commission meeting is co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

News.Az

