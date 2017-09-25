Iran President communicates counter-US act

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's President communicated 'counter America's terrorist and adventurist actions' act to the Foreign Ministry, IRNA reported.

The anti-US act which was overwhelmingly approved in the Iranian parliament in August is aimed at countering Washington's adventurous and terrorist activities in the region as well as violation of human rights by Washington.

The bill secured 240 yes votes and one abstention. A total of 247 lawmakers were present at the parliament session.

The legislation is a reaction to a bill ratified recently in the US Senate allowing Washington to impose non-nuclear sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials have declared the bill wisely tried and Abbas Araqchi, top Iranian nuclear negotiator said recently that 'The bill has very wisely tried not to violate the JCPOA and also give no chance to the other party to manipulate it'.

According to the bill submitted to the parliament's Presiding Board, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Intelligence, as well as the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC Quds Force, and the Islamic Republic Army, based on their hierarchy and in coordination with the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, are obliged to, within a period of six months following the ratification of the bill, devise a comprehensive strategic plan to counter the US threats.

The plan should be aimed at addressing the US bullies and threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Washington's hegemonic, terrorist and divisive policies, its illegal military and security interferences in the region, and the US military and intelligence support of terrorism and extremism.

The bill also urges the above-said ministries and military bodies to annually report to the Majlis on the implementation of their plans.

The bill also, with regard to the US overt and covert military and intelligence support for terrorist groups and the confession made by some US officials, including US former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, that the Washington is behind the formation and propping up of Daesh (ISIS), recognizes the US forces in the region, both military and intelligence, as promoters of terrorism.

Therefore, the following entities won't be granted a visa to enter Iran, and they are not going to be allowed to do any transactions at the Iranian banks, while their accounts will be blocked and their properties in Iran will be confiscated.

