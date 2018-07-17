Yandex metrika counter

Iran ready to boost uranium enrichment if talks with EU fail - Official

  • Region
  • Share
Iran ready to boost uranium enrichment if talks with EU fail - Official

Iranian and European private sectors are engaged in talks over ways to expand trade ties following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, APA reports quoting Press TV.

The Austrian ambassador to Tehran whose country holds the EU rotating presidency has voiced reas.diness to partner with Iran in building a vibrant private-based economy despite US pressures.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      