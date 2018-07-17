Iran ready to boost uranium enrichment if talks with EU fail - Official

Iranian and European private sectors are engaged in talks over ways to expand trade ties following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, APA reports quoting Press TV.

The Austrian ambassador to Tehran whose country holds the EU rotating presidency has voiced reas.diness to partner with Iran in building a vibrant private-based economy despite US pressures.

News.Az

