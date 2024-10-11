Iran reveals plans to prevent war with US
Iran will not allow a war with the United States, despite the fact that Israel is interested in this scenario, chief adviser to the leader of the elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Hossein Dehghan, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.
“A war between Iran and the United States is one of the long-standing goals of the Zionist regime [Israel], but it is currently in a very weak and fragile state,” the adviser to the head of the IRGC said.
Daggi also added that a war against Iran would be an acceptable act. According to him, the country's armed forces are closely monitoring the situation and are ready for any retaliatory action.
