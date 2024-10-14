Yandex metrika counter

Iran's President and Azerbaijani Deputy PM meet in Tehran

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian received the delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, according to the official website of the Iranian President, News.Az reports.

Note that Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is on a visit to Tehran.

