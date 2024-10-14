Iran's President and Azerbaijani Deputy PM meet in Tehran
- 1009171
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-s-president-and-azerbaijani-deputy-pm-meet-in-tehran Copied
President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian received the delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, according to the official website of the Iranian President, News.Az reports.
Note that Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is on a visit to Tehran.
Note that Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is on a visit to Tehran.