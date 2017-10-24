Iran 'sentences Sweden resident to death' for spying

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in Iran is believed to have sentenced to death an Iranian doctor who is a resident of Sweden after convicting him of spying for Israel, APA reports quoting BBC.

Tehran's prosecutor said a person had been found guilty of passing to Israeli operatives the addresses of 30 nuclear and military scientists - two of whom were killed in bomb attacks in 2010.

He did not identify the person.

But the wife of emergency medicine specialist Ahmadreza Djalali said he had been convicted on similar charges.

Human rights group Amnesty International said it came after "psychological torture, false confessions and a grossly unfair trial".

News.Az

