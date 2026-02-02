Yandex metrika counter

Iran signals progress in talks with US, expects diplomatic results soon

Iran is reviewing several diplomatic channels aimed at managing tensions with the United States and hopes to see results within the coming days, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Speaking amid a reported U.S. naval military buildup near Iran, Baghaei said regional countries are acting as intermediaries to exchange messages between Tehran and Washington. He noted that multiple proposals and discussion points have already been shared and are currently under review, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was “seriously talking” with Washington, shortly after senior Iranian official Ali Larijani indicated that arrangements for negotiations were underway.

Iranian officials said current discussions focus on the process and framework of potential talks, though no further details were provided.


