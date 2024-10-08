Iran threatens to unveil new defense technology in its next potential attack on Israel
Iran is set to unveil a new form of defense technology in its next potential confrontation with Israel, according to senior Iranian lawmaker Ali Nikzad.He emphasized that if Israel initiates any action against Iran, this advanced defense weapon will certainly be revealed, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
Nikzad pointed out that during the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) recent Operation True Promise II, a new missile type was introduced. This missile had not been used in previous operations against Israel, further demonstrating Iran's evolving military capabilities.
On October 1, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel with a barrage of its homegrown missiles, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.
The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh , Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah , and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.
Iranian Defense Minister stated that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.