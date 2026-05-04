Iranian ports remain active despite US blockade, says shipping association chief

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The secretary of the Iranian Association of Shipping Companies and Related Services has said the US blockade of the country’s maritime trade is largely ineffective, adding that all ports along Iran’s southern coast remain fully operational.

Masoud Palmeh said on Sunday that port activities have continued through cooperation between the private sector and the government, with no disruption since Washington announced the blockade. News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“All vessel entry and exit operations, as well as the unloading and loading of goods, are being carried out in our country’s ports, and under no circumstances have our ports been closed,” Palmeh said.

He added that the blockade has failed to significantly hinder Iranian trade in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, describing it largely as a form of psychological pressure.

“From an operational viewpoint, obstructions have been created for the passage of some vessels, but we have the capability to manage this process, and several vessels enter and exit our territorial waters every day,” he said.

Palmeh noted that Iran’s extensive land and maritime borders, linking it to 12 neighbouring countries, allow it to mitigate the impact of the blockade.

He added that Iran has shifted to alternative maritime and overland routes to sustain trade volumes, including increased exchanges with key partners such as Russia and China.

News.Az