Iranian President Rouhani arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iranian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

News.Az

