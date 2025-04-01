Iranian presidential advisor arrives in Azerbaijan for high-level talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The advisor to Iran’s president on political issues, Mehdi Sanaei, arrived in Azerbaijan for high-level talks.

As part of the visit, Sanaei is expected to meet with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Iranian presidential advisor will also hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other high-ranking officials.

News.Az